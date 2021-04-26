Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the crash, which occurred during the evening hours along Anacostia Avenue NE, near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens.
The officers, all from the sixth police district and hired recently, were put on what is called noncontact status, meaning they are not allowed to have any interactions with the public during the course of the investigation.
Sternbeck said it appears that the officers “may have been racing, which resulted in an accident.”
D.C. police Cmdr. Durriyyah Habeebullah, who heads the sixth district, sent an internal email to department officials saying the officers, “instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community — they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 p.m. in the evening.”
The email, obtained by Fox 5 and confirmed as accurate by Sternbeck, added, “What does this say to all the members of MPD who are passionate about their job and work hard every day to make a difference. This is not fair to any of us.”