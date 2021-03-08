Both sides have been battling in U.S. District Court in Maryland since December 2018, when more than a dozen officers filed a lawsuit claiming that the department more harshly punishes officers of color and retaliates against those who complain of discrimination. In the two years since then, the officers and the county have hired separate expert witnesses to analyze internal affairs data and department protocols and present their findings in written reports.

The first report on behalf of the officers, written by former California law enforcement official Michael Graham, was filed in court over the summer but was only recently unsealed by the judge overseeing the case. In it, Graham outlined specific allegations of racist behavior by individuals, some of whom had power in the department, and linked those examples to data that the plaintiffs claim demonstrates systemic personnel disparities.

In its own expert report, unsealed last week, the county seeks to prove its assertions that the Prince George’s internal police protocols are not systemically discriminatory.

The report, written by former Montgomery County police chief J. Thomas Manger, is a nearly line-by-line response to the analysis in the Graham report.

Where the Graham report asserts that use-of-force investigations are not thorough because 99.8 percent of force incidents are found to be justified, the Manger report argues that the high justification rate implies that officers are well-trained and do not use inappropriate force.

Where the Graham report cites demographic disparities as a sign of systemic shortcomings in hiring and retention, the Prince George’s report points to the challenges of recruiting officers for county positions that pay less than the region’s federal law enforcement agencies.

Graham also analyzed the department’s demographic data, which he said does not reflect the diversity of the county. The residents of Prince George’s, a suburb of Washington, are 67 percent Black, 17 percent Hispanic and 14 percent White. But the approximate demographics of the police department are 44.5 percent White, 42.8 percent Black and 9 percent Hispanic.

The Graham report contends that the disparities are more disproportionate among department leadership. In 2019, according to the report, nearly 69 percent of majors, captains and lieutenants were White, compared with the combined 29.2 percent who were Black or Hispanic.

Manger wrote in his report that Graham should have included civilian employees in his demographic comparison — not just those who are sworn and carry guns. He also said comparing the force’s demographics to the county’s is “flawed” because “the reality is that not everyone in the County can meet the minimum standards to become a police officer in the State of Maryland.”

Manger also argued in his report that, although captains and lieutenants are disproportionately White, the upper-level command staff in the department is more diverse. Of the 25 majors, 12 are people of color, and three of the five “chief” level positions are held by Black and Hispanic people.

When the Graham report was unsealed — a decision that came after community groups and the public defender and top prosecutor intervened in court — the county attorney representing the police department said the department had “complied with its policies for addressing harassment and discrimination complaints, which are commensurate with best practices and industry standards.”

Much of what was unredacted in the Manger report last week were details about individual instances of discrimination or retaliation alleged in the Graham report.

Graham asserted in his analysis for the plaintiffs that some White investigators were more likely to make harsher conclusions about wrongdoing perpetuated by officers of color. Graham also listed instances when he said officers of different races were investigated for the same internal affairs violations — including domestic violence, assault or mishandling of their service weapons — but were not equally punished.

In his report, Manger claimed that Graham’s examples were not fair comparisons because the individual circumstances contributed to the different punishments.

At the heart of the officers’ discrimination case is their claim that several of the plaintiffs were retaliated against after speaking up about what they perceived as racial bias within the department. Graham outlined the cases of 17 officers who allegedly faced retaliation; the Manger report scrutinized six of them, instances in which plaintiffs were transferred, and asserted that they were not discriminatory or retaliatory.

