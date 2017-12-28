A man fatally shot a woman Thursday in Virginia before shooting at police during a chaotic chase on I-95 that resulted in multiple car crashes, authorities said.

At around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to England Run North Apartments on Heron Drive in the southern part of Stafford County for the report of a shooting, Stafford County police said in a statement. They found a woman with three gunshot wounds to the chest, and she was pronounced dead at the scene while an adult male suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, the statement said.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were told to be on the lookout for a black Ford Explorer possibly involved in an ongoing criminal investigation, Virginia State Police said in a statement. A state trooper spotted the described vehicle traveling north on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 137 and started to make a traffic stop, the statement said.

The driver of the Explorer stopped in the center lane around Mile Marker 138, leaned out of the vehicle and began shooting at the trooper, striking the trooper’s windshield before fleeing north on I-95, according to the statement.

Around Mile Marker 142, the Explorer slowed, and the driver again fired on the trooper and a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy who had joined the chase, the statement said. The deputy’s car was struck, and the deputy received a minor injury when the bullet penetrated the windshield.

The Explorer fled again, sideswiped another vehicle, then ran off the road, crashing into a guardrail and overturning before coming to rest in the northbound lanes of I-95, according to police.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

No police or other motorists were seriously injured in the chase, and police did not fire their weapons, authorities said.

The victim of the shooting was not identified, pending notification of relatives, according to Stafford County police.

Virginia State Police also said they are investigating a crash involving three vehicles that occurred around Mile Marker 138 when a passenger vehicle rear-ended the trooper’s vehicle after his windshield was shot. That vehicle was in turn rear-ended by another vehicle, and one person received a minor injury in this crash, according to police.

