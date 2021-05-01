Authorities said a person inside the apartment in the Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station called police shortly before 9 p.m. to report a domestic disturbance.
Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said officers were let inside the apartment, which was occupied by a man and woman.
A police report made public Saturday says the woman told officers she wanted her boyfriend to leave the apartment. As officers tried to talk with the man, the report says he took out a handgun “and began to point it toward an officer” and the woman.
Police said one of the officers fired, striking Parker. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where police said he later died. Authorities did not say how many times the officer fired or where on the body Parker was struck.
The department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the shooting. The officers involved are assigned to patrol in the First District and have been put on administrative leave, as is department policy. Police said they activated their body worn cameras.
Police provided no details about the nature of the domestic dispute. The woman was not identified.
D.C. police officers have shot six people this year, one of them fatally. Authorities said those shot were armed with either knives or firearms. A private security guard and an off-duty Pentagon police officer shot and wounded two other people this year, both of whom officials said were armed with guns.
U.S. Capitol Police shot and killed two people in the District this year — a woman shot inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, and a man who authorities said charged at officers with a knife after fatally ramming another officer with a vehicle.
In 2020, D.C. police shot six people, two of them fatally.
D.C. police are required by law to identify officers involved in shootings and make public video from their body worn cameras within five business days of a serious use of force incident. The person injured or family of a person killed can object to the video release.