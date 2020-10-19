The two men involved were suspects in an attempted homicide in Pennsylvania, Wivell said. Their identities had not been released by Monday evening.
The chase began in Pennsylvania before crossing into Frederick County around 2:30 p.m. The pursuit unfolded down Route 15 before eventually making its way back north on Route 15, when the suspects fired shots at a police vehicle, Wivell said.
The suspects’ vehicle crashed just off Route 15 near Route 140. At that point, the men emerged from the vehicle and fired shots at police, Wivell said. It is unclear if law enforcement fired shots at that time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police took one suspect into custody on the crash site. The other suspect fled to a nearby ExxonMobil station and fired at officers, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement returned fire and struck the suspect, Wivell said. The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Pennsylvania State Police, Maryland State Police, Cumberland Township Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the incident, the sheriff’s office said. It was unclear as of Monday evening which law enforcement agency fired the fatal shot.
The sheriff’s office said one employee at ExxonMobil was “slightly injured” and refused treatment. They said there is no current threat to the public.
A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the incident is ongoing.