Authorities would not comment on where Searles was or how he was found. He was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, made up of federal and local law enforcement. The FBI and D.C. police had issued wanted posters and posted rewards.

Searles is charged with killing Paul Williams Jr., 46, of Southeast Washington in the 800 block of R Street NW, a block north of Rhode Island Avenue. Williams was found about 8:15 p.m. July 24, 2018, lying in the street in front of a 7-Eleven store on Seventh Street. He died later at a hospital.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says witnesses and a police officer recognized Searles from surveillance video that captured part of the shooting. The affidavit does not describe a possible motive, and D.C. police would not comment on the investigation.

Williams’s nephew Marquiawn Williams, 25, was fatally shot in September 2018 in front of a liquor store in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. Police charged Rickie Collier, 25, of Northwest Washington with second-degree murder in that case.

Court documents filed in the Marquiawn Williams killing quote witnesses saying it might have been over a debt. Police have said the shootings of the uncle and nephew were not connected.