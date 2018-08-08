D.C. police and the FBI are searching for Makkah Davis, 1, and Kamahri Davis, 13, who went missing on Tuesday. They were last seen leaving their grandmother’s residence in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE. (DC Police)

D.C. police and the FBI are searching for a 13-year-old girl and her 1-year-old brother who have not been seen since leaving their grandmother’s house in Southeast Washington on Tuesday.

Kamahri Davis, 13, and Makkah Davis, 1, were last seen in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE. Police said they left their grandmother’s residence in the afternoon.

A relative told police Kamahri told her grandmother the two were visiting another apartment in an adjacent building to seek candy, according to a D.C. police report. A resident of the apartment where Kamahri was reportedly headed told police neither child showed up, the report says.

The report also says that while police were at the grandmother’s house investigating, Kamahri called from a blocked phone number and stated she and her brother were at a friend’s house “and would come home” when her friend’s mother offered them a ride. She “refused to give any further information as to their location,” the report says.

Police said that Kamahri has run away from her home several times but had never taken the baby.

Kamahri is described with a medium brown complexion, weighing about 120 pounds and standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with flowers, blue jeans, green Vans skateboarding sneakers and a gray scarf around her head.

Makkah has a light brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt, dark and light blue striped shorts and black sandals.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force joined the police investigation because of the young age of the children. Anyone with information is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000.