Discovery of the vehicle appeared to be part of the first development described publicly in the police investigation.
The child was shot in Southeast Washington while in a car seat in the back of a vehicle driven by his father.
Police have said it appeared that shots were fired by at least two people as the car was traveling on Southern Avenue.
In a Twitter message posted Thursday the police posted a photo showing the rear of a BMW.
“We believe it to be connected to this case,” they said of the vehicle. They asked anyone recognizing it to call them.
The vehicle in the photo appeared to have a paper or temporary license tag. No information was given in the Twitter message about why police believed it to be connected to the shooting case.
It was not clear Saturday night where police found the vehicle or what led them to it.