But the report, with input from three retired police executives from Boston and Charlotte, describes interviews of officers by internal investigators as superficial and inadequate, and criticizes the department for focusing only on the particular moments that deadly force was used, and not looking more broadly at whether police could have avoided the incidents or handled them another way.

For example, the report says investigators did not consider whether officers should have tried to stop and search one man, or whether a pursuit of another man was appropriate. In another case, authors said the department failed to address poor tactical decisions that led one officer to accidentally shoot a colleague.

The department “owes the D.C. community and the public a robust system for investigating serious uses of force,” according to the report led by Michael R. Bromwich of the Bromwich Group, who served as a court-appointed monitor overseeing D.C. police investigations of shootings by officers from 2001 through 2008.

The review, released Tuesday, says the police department has “fallen short of the standards it should set for itself” and doesn’t measure up to the rigorous reviews it conducted while under federal oversight. “The case studies document failure to comprehensively review the events leading up to the four fatalities and to fully explore the policy, tactical, and training issues they raise,” D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson wrote to District officials.

Acting police chief Robert J. Contee III said in a letter to Patterson that he agrees with the report’s conclusions and promised to implement changes by year’s end.

Those changes include making public internal investigative reports into uses of deadly force, requiring investigators to make specific recommendations regarding training improvements, and mandating that they take more detailed looks into events “leading up to the use of force and all opportunities for de-escalation.”

Contee wrote that department officials “recognize the need to be forward-thinking on how we can continue to increase transparency and broaden the depth of our investigations.”

Patterson announced the review in September following a summer of demonstrations after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The examination covers the 2019 death of Eric Carter and the 2018 deaths of D’Quan Young, Jeffrey Price and Marqueese Alston. Police have released body-camera video of many of the incidents. Carter, Young and Alston were shot by police. Price was killed when his dirt bike crashed into a police cruiser as he sped from officers.

Families of most of the men killed have objected to the police accounts.

Alston’s mother and two attorneys for the family could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning for comment on the report, nor could an attorney for Young’s family. A lawyer for the Price family said he would respond after reading the report. Carter’s family members could not immediately be reached.

The auditor has also asked the Bromwich Group to review the 2020 fatal shooting by police of Deon Kay on Sept. 2 and the death of Karon Hylton on Oct. 23. Federal prosecutors cleared the officer who shot Kay; they are reviewing the case involving Hylton, who was riding a moped when he was struck by a vehicle as he fled police.

Jeffrey Price

Price was fatally injured on May 4, 2018, when his dirt bike struck the side of a police vehicle at Fitch Place and Division Ave NE.

The Bromwich Group said police failed to examine whether officers, who were looking for a dirt bike in connection with gunshots being fired, had improperly chased Price.

Police investigators ruled that the primary cause of the crash was “Price’s reckless operation of a stolen dirt bike.”

The officer driving the cruiser the bike struck was briefly suspended for failing to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection where the crash occurred.

Bromwich’s report says investigators “did not adequately explore” whether two other officers engaged in a pursuit, and “whether it violated” police regulations. The report also says investigators did not sufficiently examine whether the officer driving the cruiser that was struck had “blocked” the intersection, which is against department policy.

“We did not find sufficient evidence to determine that the involved officers violated . . . policies or procedures,” the report says.

The auditors also say that interviews with three officers involved were “brief and relatively superficial.”

D'Quan Young

Young was shot by an off-duty police officer who was headed to a cookout in May 2018 near the Brentwood Recreation Center in Northeast Washington. Police said Young approached the officer, who was dressed in civilian clothes, and questioned who he was calling on his cellphone.

The officer refused to discuss the issue. As the two faced each other, the report says Young pulled out a handgun. The officer stepped forward, then both men backed up, with Young firing. The officer returned fire, the report says.

The Bromwich group agreed that the shooting of Young was justified but criticized the officer for not trying to de-escalate the situation, as required by department rules, and said he “took no steps to avoid the encounter or seek a potential avenue of escape.”

The report says police did not review why the officer did not attempt to ease tensions and said the decision by the officer to continuing firing on Young after he had fallen “should have been more critically examined.”

The officer told investigators that Young still posed a threat.

Marqueese Alston

Alston was shot in June 2018 in Southeast Washington after officers saw a bulge his pants that raised suspicions he was armed. Police said Alston ran after making eye contact with approaching officers.

Police said Alston drew a firearm while he was being chased and fired four rounds at officers, missing all of them. Police said one officer dove to the ground and returned fire. Another officer also fired. Alston was struck by six bullets.

The Bromwich report concludes that the incident unfolded too quickly for officers to exhaust other options before firing.

But the report’s authors questioned whether police had sufficient justification to try to stop Alston.

The said the investigation “focused almost entirely on the moment of the exchange of gunfire” and “not sufficiently on the events leading up to it. The fact that Mr. Alston was in fact carrying a weapon does not eliminate the need for the propriety of the foot pursuit to have been addressed and evaluated.”

Eric Carter

Carter was shot in September 2019 on Savannah Terrace in Southeast during a gunfight with police after his mother called 911 saying her son had fired shots inside their apartment.

Police said Carter emerged from the residence after having briefly barricaded himself inside. He had a gun, and as officers yelled “Put your hands up!” police said he “took aim at the officers and fired his weapon.”

Several officers returned fire, including one armed with an M4 rifle, even as police said Carter continued to advance while shooting before he was fatally wounded on a walkway. Inside the apartment, police found Carter’s brother dead and concluded that Carter had shot him.

The Bromwich group criticized officers for failing to immediately call for tactical officers experienced in barricade situations, and for using maneuvers that left the officers vulnerable to being shot. The reports says one officer was struck in his tactical vest by a bullet fired by another officer.

The officer who was struck was not injured, and auditors said the department directed officers to the police academy for review “but made no other findings or recommendations” regarding the friendly fire.