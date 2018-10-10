In a Twitter message, the assailant in a supermarket incident in Fairfax County was alliteratively described by the police as a “Grocery Store Glute Grabber.”

Police said the assault occurred about 2:30 on Monday in a Giant Food store in the Centreville area of the county.

A woman in her 30s was reaching for an item on the top shelf of the store on Saint Germain Drive, the police said, when she was grabbed suddenly on her buttocks.

She screamed, and her assailant ran, police said.

They described him as a Hispanic man, 6 feet tall with dark hair, who wore a green t-shirt and blue jeans.