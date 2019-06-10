It is relatively difficult to run with a pizza box, so when Fairfax County police officers saw four teenagers doing just that shortly after midnight Saturday, they took note, authorities said.

The officers knew that robberies had been reported recently near the 6000 block of Vista Drive in the Culmore area, where the youths with the pizza and sodas were spotted, county police said Monday.

According to police, a chase followed, and one of the teenagers was stopped. He was carrying a slingshot, police said.

After speaking with a nearby pizza delivery driver who reported that he had made a delivery to youths who ran off without paying, police arrested the teen. He was charged with larceny, possession of tobacco by a minor and possession of a concealed weapon, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news