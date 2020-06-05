The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. on Monday. The teenager’s video, which has gone viral over the last two days, shows an unknown man in bike-riding garb pulling tape off the teen’s arm. The man appears to have at least one flier in his hand, though the video does not show how he got it.

Twitter exploded Thursday with theories about the suspect’s identity, with users posting the names and photos of at least two candidates. One of the men took to Twitter to say it was not him, which was confirmed by officials with the Montgomery County division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, the lead agency probing the incident.

Capt. Jeffrey Coe, an agency spokesman, said investigators on Friday were discussing with prosecutors possible charges in the case. Coe said the fliers were a “call to action” by community members and that the fliers said: “A man was lynched by the police. What are you going to do about it?”

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

The incident comes as mass demonstrations have filled the streets of American cities in an outcry over the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The 18-year-old who recorded the video provided a copy to The Washington Post. He also discussed what happened on the condition of anonymity because of fears for his safety.

He said that he and two female friends were walking along the Capital Crescent Trail near the Dalecarlia Tunnel, close to MacArthur Boulevard.

The teenager said that in the last few weeks, he has worked with the #signofjustice project on Instagram and distributed about 500 fliers in his neighborhood and upper Northwest Washington around Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley.

“I wanted to inspire people to take action and show them what they can do,” the 18-year-old said.

He said he and his friends were headed toward Georgetown when the cyclist, also headed in that direction, passed them while holding his cellphone.

“That’s them there,” the man said, according to the 18-year-old. The teen said the man appeared to be recording them.

At the time, the 18-year-old said, he and his friends were putting one of their fliers on a telephone pole about eight feet from the path. The cyclist asked the teen if he could see the posters.

“I thought he was intrigued, and I was ready to have a conversation with him of what he could do to help,” the teen said. “ … As soon as I put out my hand to show him the poster, he aggressively ripped it out of my hand.”

The man then approached the two women.

That’s when the 18-year-old took out his phone, he said, and started recording. The cyclist got “in the face” of one of the women before he approached the other and “rips tape out of her hands.”

He said the tape was being used to hang the fliers.

If anyone can identify this man, please let me know (410-576-6300) and contact Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy. https://t.co/Y2pO51MHJD — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) June 4, 2020

The cyclist then grabbed his bike, ran it toward the 18-year-old and “tried to pin me into the ground with his bike,” the young man said.

He said he fell to the ground and stopped recording.

According to the 18-year-old, the cyclist got back on his bike, circled around the three and started yelling profanities.

“You guys are awful,” he yelled. “You’ll never amount to anything.”

He also said, according to the teen, that “we’re enticing riots.”

The teen said his leg got cut a bit by the bike and that the man pushed him over and “held his bike to me.”

The teen said he didn’t know the man. “We weren’t in his way whatsoever,” he said.

The teen posted a clip of the altercation on Monday, the day of the incident. Three days later, he uploaded the full video, which then went viral on Reddit and bled into public outrage on Twitter, after it showed the man apparently grabbing one of the women to take the tape.

