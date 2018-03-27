A car was taken at gunpoint in Fairfax County, and police followed it in a helicopter. At a critical moment in the pursuit, orders crackled over the helicopter’s loudspeaker from the air to the ground, and a man surrendered, authorities said.

The helicopter, known in the county as Fairfax 1, landed, “and officers placed the suspect under arrest,” the Fairfax County police said in a statement released Monday.

The incident ,which occurred on Saturday, appeared to be one of a relatively small number to come to public attention in which the same officers pursue a suspect by air, and become involved in arresting the suspect on the ground.

According to the Fairfax county police account, the unusual incident began Saturday about 3:25 p..m. in the Springfield area of the county,A gunpoint carjacking was reported in the 5500 block of Cherokee Avenue, which is near Interstate 395. The vehicle was followed by the helicopter, across the Potomac River and into Prince George’s County.

Alerted by the Fairfax police, Prince George’s County officrs pursued the car, the account said. As the pursuit countinued, however, the officers on the ground “lost sight of the car,” according to the Fairfax report.

Nevertheless, the Fairfax County police said, the helicopter continued to follow it. Then the car crashed, Fairfax County police said, and someone ran from the crash.

At that point, commands were issued from the Fairfax police helicopter, according to the report, and the “suspect gave up.”

The helicopter landed, and the suspect was arrested, the Fairfax County police report said.

The site of the arrest could not be learned immediately. In addition, it was not clear Monday whether the arrest was made by a Fairfax officer alone, by a Prince George’s officer, or by both the Fairfax and Prince George’s police.

The Fairfax County police said Nathan Stewart Brown, 21, of Maryland was being held in Prince George’s County awaiting extradition. Online court records from Prince George’s said he was being held Monday as a fugitive from Virginia.