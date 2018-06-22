To the investigators who first arrived, the scene looked like a standard, if brutal, hit-and-run.

Greg Atwood, 40, lay dead on a six-lane road in suburban Maryland just before 4 a.m. The driver who’d struck him was long gone.

Then the investigators noticed the blood trail.

Rather than matching the direction of the traffic, the trail went right, across a sidewalk, and into a shallow, wooded ravine. Investigators clambered down and found a walking stick, beloved by Atwood, covered in blood.

The clues, described in court filings and hearings in Montgomery County this week, led to a chilling accusation about what had happened to Atwood, an eccentric, likable artist who in recent years had lived in a residential shelter and then a group home.

Investigators say that shortly before Atwood was run-over on June 8, he was accosted by three suspects — ages 21, 17 and 15 — who robbed his backpack and forced him into the ravine. The older two followed him.



Greg Atwood shown in photo taken around 2010. (Family photo)

“They beat him with sticks, beat him with his own walking stick, knocked him unconscious,” Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Anderson said in court Thursday.

Then, as Atwood crawled from the ravine and onto Georgia Avenue where he collapsed, the suspects allegedly did nothing to help him. They “watched him get run over by a car,” Anderson said in court, recounting what investigators said one suspect described to them. “Mr. Atwood was dead. And they left him.”

Montgomery County Police say Atwood was likely hit by two cars. The hit-and-run investigation continues as police seek the driver of a light colored Dodge Durango and the driver of a sedan, possibly a 2011 Dodge Avenger or Chrysler 200.

The 21-year-old, Kenneth Sahr Kpakima, of Venice Drive in Silver Spring, was charged with robbery, first-degree assault and other counts. The 17-year-old, Mohammed Salous, of Glenmont Circle in Silver Spring, was charged as an adult with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree assault.

Anderson, the prosecutor, indicated that more charges could be forthcoming.

Police called the 15-year-old a suspect in their investigation but said no charges have been filed.

The details of the allegations jarred Atwood’s grieving friends. In interviews, four described him as a skilled audio-video professional who in the past had set up systems at events and concerts. He wrote poetry, sculpted and painted.

“He was just an in­cred­ibly sweet guy,” said a former girlfriend who lived with him from 2009 to 2013. She asked not be named to protect her privacy.

More recent court records show police citing Atwood for a series of misdemeanor nuisance offenses, including drinking beer in public.

In 2015, he listed his home as a shelter in Rockville. A year later, it was a group home in Silver Spring, run by a nonprofit organization that helps people with mental health and addictions issues. Three residents of the group home said they missed Atwood circulating among the rooms, stopping to chat. And they miss going into his neatly kept room, with its orderly lineup of computers, paintings, photographs and plants.

Nothing in the police allegations thus far indicate Atwood started the attack. Detectives say he also was beaten with a metal crutch and at least one other, unknown object.

Kpakima appeared in court Thursday on a closed-circuit monitor from the county jail. An attorney representing him, David Fleishman of the Maryland public defender’s office, told Judge Sherri Koch that while the allegations were extremely serious, they were only allegations. He asked that his client be released, pending trial, perhaps on house arrest, to help raise his young child, with a second on the way. “He has a family he has to support,” Fleishman said.

Kpakima spoke as well, telling Koch the detectives and prosectors had it wrong.

“They way they’re trying to make it seem is not how it is,” he said, telling the judge he was trying make changes to his life.

“I have done some wrong things in my past,” Kpakima said, “Now I’ve been trying to change my life.”

Koch denied the request to release him. Seconds later, Kpakima could be heard cursing and calling the outcome “crazy.”

Salous had been a student at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring and worked at a cellphone repair shop, according to court records. He appeared in court Tuesday, when his attorney, Leonard Addison, also of the public defender’s office, questioned whether evidence pointed directly to his client. Judge James Sarsfield ordered Salous held without bond pending further court actions.

According to court files, investigators built their case from the blood trails, surveillance video footage, eyewitness interviews and interrogations of Salous and Kpakima.

Near the group home where Atwood lived, police watched surveillance recordings that showed him leaving the residence at 7:37 p.m., June 7, carrying a black backpack and using his walking stick. “The victim never returned home,” detectives Mike Carin and Dimitry Ruvin wrote in court filings.

By early the next morning, Atwood had made his way to Georgia and Hewitt Avenues, about a mile from where he lived, and where, according to the detectives, the three suspects took his backpack. Surveillance video and audio captured Atwood walking after the three, yelling for the return of his backpack.

“The three suspects began to assault the victim by striking him with a metal crutch and other unknown object(s),” the detectives allege.

Investigators wrote that they believe the confrontation continued and crossed over Georgia Avenue where the assailants forced Atwood into the ravine and watched as he crawled out after they say he was beaten.

“They watched him enter the roadway and collapse,” the detectives wrote, adding they “never tried to stop him from entering the roadway and never helped him off the roadway. They observed a vehicle run over the victim. The group then fled the area, never attempting to call 911.”