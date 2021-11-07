The incident occurred in the 11400 block of Renegade Court, according to police.
After the intruders forced their way in, a dispute occurred, police said. It escalatedand led to the exchange of shots.
In a statement, police said they think Harden was targeted. They did not say why they thought so or what the dispute involved.
The second intruder fled the scene, police said. They said they are looking for him.
Police said Perkins and Harden died at the house after police went there about 11:30 a.m. and attempted to administer first aid.
Three other people were inside the home, including two men working on the home and a woman, who was the homeowner, police said. One of the workers was struck during the encounter and taken to a hospital for a minor injury, police said. The woman and other worker were uninjured.