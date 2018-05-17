A 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Washington has been identified as Jaylyn Wheeler, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in an alley near Alabama Avenue and Randle Place SE, in front of a public charter school in Congress Heights.

Police said Jaylyn was a student at a different school, Ballou High School, and that detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier fight inside Ballou that officers had broken up.

“After school, they started to fight,” said D.C. Police Cmdr. Regis Bryant, who heads the 7th District station. He said Jaylyn was shot in the stomach. Bryant said the shooting had nothing to do with the charter school, and involved only students at Ballou, about a quarter-mile away.

Few other details were made public about the shooting, which comes amid a rising homicide count across the District. Jaylyn was the second teenager fatally shot within a week and the sixth person to die this year between the ages of 14 and 17.

The youth was the District’s 56th homicide victim of 2018, a 41 percent increase over the 39 at this time in 2017. Jaylyn was killed in Ward 8, where 28 of this year’s killings in the District have occurred.

The shooting came hours before a community crime meeting at the 7th District police station, located less than two miles from the scene, also on Alabama Avenue.

Police are looking for three people in connection with that shooting. Two were described as men wearing tan pants, one had on a white polo shirt and the other was not wearing a shirt, police said. They did not provide a description of the third suspect.