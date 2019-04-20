A 16-year-old who was fatally shot in his Northwest Washington home was identified Saturday, and police said they are seeking a vehicle that was seen near the scene of the Friday homicide.

Breon Austin of the Park View neighborhood was shot shortly after 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Princeton Place, D.C. police said. An officer riding a bicycle was flagged down by a person who had heard the gunshots in the home, and the teen was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. A few other people were also inside.

Austin was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A surveillance-camera image captured a gray, four-door sedan, with a sunroof and stickers on the driver side, near the scene of the crime. D.C. police said a man wearing a black mask and black jacket was also seen.

“At this point, we really don’t know what happened,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Friday night.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to as arrest in the case.

