Prince George’s County police are investigating after a 69-year-old man died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in Upper Marlboro this week.

Police said that Collel Massey Jr. of Upper Marlboro was driving eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, when his vehicle hit a tree near the exit ramp at Woodyard Road.

Authorities took Massey to a hospital, where he died several hours later.

Police said he was alone in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.

