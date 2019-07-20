Police have identified the victims found Friday fatally shot inside a home in the Trinidad area of Northeast Washington.

Police are treating the deaths of 17-year-old Ahkii Washington-Scruggs and 57-year-old Hugh Washington, both of Northeast, as homicides, Kristen Metzger, a D.C. police spokeswoman, said Saturday.

Police said they responded around 6 p.m. Friday to a family member’s request to check the residence on the 1100 block of Queen Street Northeast. Police said they found an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

It was not clear how long the victims may have been dead in the house. Metzger said the relative had become concerned at least as early as Thursday.

