Authorities on Friday identified a man who was fatally shot in Temple Hills, Md., after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s home.

The man who died was David William Taylor Sr., 55, who lived in that area, according to police in Prince George’s County.

Police said the incident happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of 23rd Place. Police found Taylor unresponsive with a gunshot wound in a backyard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation found a resident in a nearby home shot Taylor after he apparently broke into the person’s home, police said. After he was shot, Taylor fled and collapsed several houses away, they said.

Officials said they are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office about any potential criminal charges.