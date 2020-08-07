Police said Friday that the bodies were positively identified as Mustafa Haidar, 26, and Ahmad “Johnny” Noory, 28, both of Manassas, Va., and Omid Rabani, 23, of Woodbridge, Va.

Police said the men apparently were swept off or fell off a 32-foot boat about 5:40 p.m. Sunday during an isolated storm near Capital Cove Marina, near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, a military installation that extends along the Potomac River near the District’s southern tip.

AD

AD

Authorities said it appears that none of the victims were wearing personal flotation devices.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said a person aboard the boat broadcast a distress signal on a maritime radio frequency when the three men went overboard.

A D.C. fire boat and a D.C. police harbor boat responded and made contact with the vessel. A fire boat captain radioed dispatch to send additional personnel to help with the search.

That captain requested the assignment to the Capital Cove Marina. But a dispatcher at the District’s Office of Unified Communications instead sent rescuers to the Anacostia Community Boathouse in the 1900 block of M Street SE, more than five miles away by road, and on the wrong river.

AD

The discrepancy was first reported by Dave Statter, a former WUSA (Channel 9) reporter and blogger who tweets often about misdirected emergency calls in the District. Statter also tweeted out audio of the dispatch call. D.C. fire officials confirmed Statter’s account.

It could not immediately be determined how long of a delay the misdirected dispatch caused. Maggiolo said a fire officer quickly corrected the dispatcher, and he noted that first responders were already at the scene and starting rescue efforts.