Fairfax County police have identified a body that was found in what appeared to be a fresh grave in May, but said a Virginia law prevents them from publicly naming the juvenile victim of what could be a gang-related killing.

Police exhumed the body from a wooded area in North Hill Park in the Hybla Valley area on May 23 after receiving a tip that remains were located there. The tip resulted from a spring push to interview gang members in the county, police said.

At the time, police said they did not recover weapons from the scene and did not know how long the body had been buried there. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said at a news conference on May 23 that there was a “high probability” that the killing was gang-related, but declined to say what gang was involved.

Police said they were barred from naming the victim by a 2017 law that prohibits police from providing identifying information about juvenile victims of crime without parental consent. The family has declined to provide consent in this case, authorities said.

The investigation is continuing.

Michael E. Miller contributed to this report.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news