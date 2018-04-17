The Tidal Basin during the cherry blossom bloom on April 10. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

A body found last month in the Tidal Basin has been identified as a 65-year-old man who apparently was homeless, according to D.C. police and a family member.

Police identified the man as Percy R. Chess of no fixed address.

A tourist from St. Louis found the body about 3 p.m. March 31 while paddle boating, according to a police report.

Police said the death is not being considered suspicious.

The victim’s niece, Sonia Chess, 30, said her uncle had been in the military and served overseas, but she had no other details. She said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia, and had once lived in Miami. He never married and had no children.

Chess said her uncle left Florida several years and ago and wandered, including spending time in Tennessee and Virginia.

“Someone called and said he had been found in Washington,” Chess said. “We don’t know what happened. . . . We don’t know how he got that far.”