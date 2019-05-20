Police identified the man killed Friday in a crash in Brandywine, Md., as Kenneth Washington, 53.

Washington, of Northeast Washington, was the passenger in a Nissan that crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Volkswagen at about 6:25 p.m. on Brandywine Road near Lee Acres Drive on Friday, Prince George’s police said.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are working to determine why the driver of the Nissan, who suffered life-threatening injuries, crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, police said.

Three people were in the Volkswagen. One person was seriously injured, one had injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening, and the other was uninjured.

