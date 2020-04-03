Police determined that Mark Mobley, 55, of the District, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling south on Old Landover Road when he drove off the road and crashed into the building, causing his vehicle to catch fire, according to the statement.
Mobley was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in the building at the time of the crash, according to police, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police asked that anyone with information about the crash contact them at 301-731-4422.