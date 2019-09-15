A view of the Dulles Access Road. Megan E. Bell, 28, of Herndon, died Sept. 12, 2019, after her car ran off the road and crashed, police said. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Police have identified a woman killed early Thursday in a crash along the Dulles Access Road in Fairfax County.

Police said Megan E. Bell, 28, of Herndon, was the driver and only occupant of a Honda Civic involved in the single-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:34 a.m. along the Dulles Access Road (Route 267), a quarter-mile west of Route 123 in Tysons, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said Bell’s vehicle was traveling west when it ran off the left side of the road and struck two trees. The impact caused the car to roll over the guardrail and back into the westbound lanes, police said. Bell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.