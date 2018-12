Police identified the man killed after his dump truck crashed into a tree on Monday as Albert Clark Jr., 47.

Clark, of Northeast Washington, was driving east on Cedarville Road, near the 10500 block in Brandywine, about 9:30 a.m. when he lost control and the truck left the road, hitting a tree, Prince George’s County police said.

Authorities pronounced Clark dead at the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.