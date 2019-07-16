Baltimore Police commissioner Michael Harrison, center left, stands near the scene of a shooting at the Man Alive drug treatment center on Maryland Avenue Monday. Two people were killed and a police sergeant and a woman are injured following a shooting there. (Jerry Jackson/AP)

Authorities have identified a gunman who went into a methadone clinic in Baltimore on Monday and opened fire, killing a clinic worker and leaving a veteran police sergeant seriously injured.

Baltimore police on Tuesday said the suspect — Ashanti Pinkney, 49, of West 20th Street — was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police that left a 25-year veteran sergeant wounded.

The clinic worker who was fatally shot was identified as David Caldwell, 52, of Parksley Avenue.

Jeremy Silbert, a spokesman for Baltimore police, said investigators believe Pinkney shot Caldwell and Sgt. Bill Shiflett.

The situation began just after 7 a.m. Monday, when Pinkney went to get methadone at the Man Alive Lane Treatment Center on Maryland Avenue, police said.

People inside the clinic called 911 saying a man fired at least two shots.

When officers arrived, they tried to calm Pinkney but he started firing at them and struck Shiflett, who was then dragged from the building to safety by another officer.

Shiflett, 48, was shot in the stomach, underneath his bulletproof vest. He was in stable condition on Monday, hospital officials said. Baltimore police said on Tuesday that Shiflett was still in the hospital “where he is being treated for his injuries.”

Police officers shot Pinkney, who later died at Maryland Shock Trauma.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers tried to “de-escalate the situation many times” before an exchange of gunfire.

Officers searching the clinic found Caldwell in a different room. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

A 41-year-old woman was also hurt in the incident. She was working inside the facility when the shooting happened. Police did not say how she was injured but she was released Monday night from a hospital.

Employees at the clinic were upset by the incident and many clients tried to get treatment but were sent to other facilities.

Founded in the 1960s, Man Alive originally ran out of a spot on Charles Street before moving 12 years ago to Maryland Avenue.

George Dowler told the Baltimore Sun on Monday that he was in the clinic waiting for his daily treatment when he heard gunfire. Dowler said he then saw another patient holding an employee at gunpoint, threatening to shoot her and demanding access to medication behind a counter. Pippy Scott, a woman inside the clinic, described a similar scene to the Sun, saying she saw a man aiming a gun at a woman’s head after yelling for methadone.

Others outside the clinic Monday as police investigators were on the scene said the facility had been working to add extra cameras last week. Clients said there is no buzzer or security system to get into the clinic. There are two guards posted inside and outside.

