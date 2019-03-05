Police have identified the homicide victim whose body was found last week in Bethesda. (iStock/iStock)

The homicide victim whose body was found last week near a road in Montgomery County has been identified, the police said.

They gave the man’s name as Francisco De La O De La Cruz, 25, and said his address has not been confirmed.

His body was found Feb. 25 in a grassy area near the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. It was partially wrapped in a tarpaulin or other covering, police said.

De La Cruz died in a homicide, police said. However, no cause of death has been given.

Police said Tuesday that the investigation of his death was active and ongoing.

The site where he was found was near a heavily traveled road. Police have said they did not think he was killed there.

