D.C. police have identified the person who was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon inside a barbershop in the heart of historic Anacostia as a 22-year-old man from Northeast Washington.

Police said Andre Cortez Broadie was pronounced dead inside the shop in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. He had been shot several times.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said officers on patrol nearby heard the gunshots about 3:30 p.m. and responded to the scene, where they found Broadie. Witnesses told investigators they saw four males running south on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

[Man fatally shot inside Anacostia barber shop]

Newsham said Wednesday night that detectives would be gathering video from the many surveillance cameras that are operating in the area, and the chief said police thought they had “pretty good confidence we’ll be able to get to the bottom of this.”

The shooting happened at the center of commercial and government activity in the shadow of the Big Chair, a 19½-foot-high celebrated historical landmark in a parking lot on that block.

Newsham said police frequently deploy officers in the area amid blocks filled with businesses operating during daytime hours.

“For something like this to happen in the middle of the day is pretty brazen,” he said. “It’s very unusual for this particular area.”

