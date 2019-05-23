Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside an elementary school in Southeast Washington as a 33-year-old man.

Pierre Mercer, of Southeast, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 12:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shannon Place SE, outside Savoy Elementary School.

The school was briefly put on lockdown, and students were dismissed through a side exit away from the crime scene. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday that the shooting appeared targeted.

Police said the shooter was wearing a dark ski mask and either drove or was driven away in a small, dark-colored SUV. No arrests have been made, and Newsham said a motive has not been established.

