Montgomery County police have identified a 30-year-old man who was found dead inside his Germantown home Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Maurice Mercer Cortez, of the 12500 block of Cross Ridge Way, was found with a fatal gunshot wound about 3:51 p.m. after police were called to investigate a suspicious situation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide by a gunshot wound, police said.