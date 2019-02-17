Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash Friday night in Upper Marlboro as Ramon Martinez, 59, of Bowie.

Martinez was killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Crain Highway and Old Central Avenue, according to Maryland State Police. Two other drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

Authorities said an initial investigation found that Martinez was traveling eastbound on Old Central Avenue, when for unknown reasons he failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and drove into the travel path of an SUV.

That vehicle struck the passenger said of Martinez’s Chevy TrailBlazer; a Jeep driving in area also was struck. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating the circumstances of the crash Sunday.

