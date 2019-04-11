The victim of a fatal attack in Northeast Washington on Monday has been identified as a 62-year-old man, according to D.C. police.

Curtis Leon Harrison, who police said has no fixed address, died at a hospital shortly after he was found unconscious about 9 p.m. at a bus stop in the 3400 block of Benning Road NE. The area is near the Mayfair community and DC-295.

Police said they had been unable to identify him until Wednesday.

A police report says officers were dispatched to the scene after someone reported an assault in progress. The report says officers found the man suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

No arrest has been made.

