Police have identified the man killed Thursday in a double shooting in Glenarden, Md., as Nelson Standifer, 27, of Upper Marlboro.

Standifer and another man were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Johnson Avenue and Martin Luther King Highway, according to Prince George’s County and Glenarden police.

The man who was shot along with Standifer got help across the street at a 7-Eleven, where employees called 911, Glenarden Police Chief Philip O’Donnell said. The wounded man at the convenience store was taken to a hospital in critical condition, county police said. Standifer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and suspect but do not think the shooting was random, Prince George’s police said.

County police investigate homicides that take place in Glenarden.

