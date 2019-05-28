Police identified the man killed Monday in Chillum, Md., as Cyril Briscoe, 26.

Officers found Briscoe in a car with a gunshot wound after they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Chillum Road, Prince George’s County police said. Briscoe was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Briscoe was in a car with others when another vehicle pulled up next to them and fired at them, police said. He was struck, police said, but everyone else escaped unscathed.

Police are working to identify a suspect and a motive.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news