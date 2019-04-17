Police continued to investigate a shooting in Germantown on Tuesday night that left an 18-year-old man dead and three other people injured, authorities said Wednesday.

Montgomery County police officers responded about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 18700 block of Curry Powder Lane after multiple reports of gunfire, county police said in a statement.

Four people were apparently standing in a parking lot when they were fired on by one or more shooters, who then fled, the statement said. Police said that it was unclear who fired on the group but that they don’t think the shooting was random.

Aman and a male youth suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene were transported to a hospital, the statement said.

Two other men injured in the shooting tried to get to a hospital on their own, the statement said. One of the two, Tray Dawkins, 18, of Germantown, died of his injuries at the hospital.

The other three victims suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

A resident said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a townhouse development, according to a police spokesman. She said she heard about eight shots, followed by screams, and saw people run in all directions after shots were fired, the spokesman said.

This is the seventh homicide in Montgomery County this year, according to Washington Post tracking data.

