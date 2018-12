Police identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday in Temple Hills, Md., as Brian Crayton Jr., 25.

Officers who were called for a shooting at 2:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Birchtree Lane pronounced Crayton, of Waldorf, dead at the scene, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said they do not think Crayton’s killing was random, and detectives are working to make an arrest in the case.