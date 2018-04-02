Police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed on Saturday in Maryland as Enrique Jacinto Miguel, 29.

Police found Miguel in the 1400 block of University Boulevard in Langley Park during a call for a welfare check, according to Prince George’s County police. When they arrived, they found he had multiple stab wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said detectives are investigating a motive and suspects but do not believe the crime was random.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).