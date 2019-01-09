One of the six people killed in last weekend’s spasm of violence in the District was identified Tuesday night by the D.C. police.

They said Donald Rafus Benson, 21, was the man fatally shot about 3:30 a.m. on the block of O Street NW just west of North Capitol Street.

Police said he died at a hospital after being hit at least twice.

They said they knew of no permanent address for him.

In the five weekend homicides, two people were beaten and asphyxiated in a single incident. One was stabbed. Benson and two other men were shot in separate incidents.