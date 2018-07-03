A man fatally shot Monday near Judiciary Square has been identified as a 34-year-old from Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

William Mayo died at a hospital shortly after the shooting that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street NW.

The shooting was near the headquarters for the D.C. police and several courthouses.

Details about the victim could not immediately be learned.

Police on Tuesday also made public the name of a man fatally shot Sunday in the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Police said Stephen Cade, 60, of Southeast, was shot at about 11:10 p.m. in the 1800 block of 23rd Street SE. Authorities said he was pronounced dead inside a residence.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. There have been 78 homicides in the District this year, a 41 percent increase over the 54 reported at this time in 2017.