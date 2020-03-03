Police responded to a report of the sound of gunshots, and when they arrived they found a man, who was later identified as Romero, inside a home. He had been shot.
Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
A teenager was also fatally shot over the weekend. Malachi Lukes was soon to turn 14 and had recently visited New York City in a surprise trip with his family. He was shot when someone opened fire on a group in an alley off the 600 block of S Street NW. Another teenager was also struck.
The homicides come as the District has reported 29 people killed so far this year. That’s on par with the number of people who were killed at the same time last year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post.