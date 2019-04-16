A man who was fatally shot over the weekend in Maryland has been identified.

Derrell White, 22, of Suitland, was killed around 3:10 a.m., Sunday, at a home in the 3500 block of Maywood Lane near the Suitland Parkway, according to Prince George’s County police.

When police arrived they found White and another person who had been shot inside the home. White was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they are trying to figure out a motive and suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4925.

