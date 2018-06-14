A mortally injured man who was found over the weekend lying in the middle of a road in Wheaton has been identified, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police said Omar Rivas Cardenas of Silver Spring was found around 10 p.m. Sunday in the road along Huggins Drive. Officials said he was born in 1966, but they do not know his exact birthdate.

Rescuers came to that area after getting a report of a person in the road. When they arrived, they found a man who was later identified as Cardenas. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The cause of his fatal injuries remains unclear to investigators. An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office determined that he suffered “trauma to the head and chest,” police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 240-773-5700.