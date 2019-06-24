Police identified a pedestrian who died after he was struck by a car as Lawrence Sedgwick, 43, of Fort Washington.

Sedgwick was standing in a service road in the 11000 block of Indian Head Highway when a northbound car hit him Sunday at around 12:10 a.m., according to Prince George’s police.

The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene, police said.

Sedgwick was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

