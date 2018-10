A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a collision in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Marcellus Delmar Rooths, 28, of Northeast Washington, was driving a motorcycle Tuesday evening near the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, police said. At an intersection, Rooths collided with a silver Toyota 4Runner whose driver was traveling westbound and turning left.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner remained at the scene.