The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Silver Spring on June 11, 2018. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

Montgomery County police on Tuesday identified the officer who fatally shot a man during a confrontation in Silver Spring as Anand Badgujar, a two-year member of the department who works in patrol.

Badgujar, who was in the area after finishing an unrelated call, radioed for help investigating a “suspicious person” at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Three Oaks Drive, police said.

The officer attempted to speak with the man, who became combative before a physical confrontation occurred, Montgomery Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said.

The officer then shot the man multiple times, Manger said.

It does not appear that the man, who police have not yet identified pending notification to his family, was armed, police said. It remains unclear whether the officer thought the man was trying to reach for the officer’s gun.

Authorities are reviewing the officer’s body-worn camera footage.

[Montgomery County police officer fatally shoots man in Silver Spring]

“According to witnesses, there was conversation that started, and he immediately became combative,” Manger said Monday of the man who was killed.

The content of the conversation between the officer, of Indian descent, and the man, who was African American, was not clear, police said.

The encounter had lasted about two minutes when a second officer arrived requesting medics and reporting shots fired, Manger said.

[Fatal Force: Washington Post database tracking number of those killed by police]

Officers provided first aid to the man before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries, which were treated at a police station, police said.

Badgujar has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which will be conducted by prosecutors in Howard County. Montgomery and Howard counties have an agreement to review each other’s cases related to officer-involved shootings.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.