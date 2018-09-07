Police have identified a 36-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday as she walked outside a crosswalk along Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church, Va.

Dayssy Avalo of Falls Church was trying to cross near Graham Road when she was struck by a driver headed westbound on Arlington Boulevard. The driver stayed on the scene, according to Fairfax County Police.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found that alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors regarding the driver in the incident. Police said they have not yet “determined if alcohol was a factor” for Avalo.