D.C. police identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday in Southeast as a 25-year-old from Maryland.

Police said they found Michael Jones, of District Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 4:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, SE. Officers had responded to the area for a report of a shooting.

Jones was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, police said.