In a news conference, Prince George’s County Police Maj. Brian Reilly said the stabbing occurred after Davis allegedly cut in line. McClain, who has previous addresses in the District and Prince George’s County, is still thought to be in the area, Reilly said.

“It was never over the chicken sandwich,” he said. “We have been searching for [McClain] and that is why we are coming to you now.”

Davis was killed the night of Nov. 4 at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Md., police said, the day after the company began reselling the sandwich that developed a viral following this past summer.

Surveillance video shows Davis “methodically” cutting in a line designated for customers buying a sandwich, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said last week. When Davis reached the front counter, Stawinski said surveillance video shows he was confronted by another customer before the argument spilled out into the parking lot where Davis was stabbed once in the upper body.

The day after the killing, police released surveillance images showing the man accused in the stabbing and a woman who was with him at the time. The “pointless” killing unfolded before three dozen people inside the store, including young children, Stawinski said.

The two men didn’t know each other before the incident, Stawinski said.

Davis’s family and friends said they did not believe the fight was over a chicken sandwich and decried his killing as “senseless.”

In a statement Popeyes released after the killing, the company said it was “very sad to hear about the tragedy in Maryland.”

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

The sandwich was met with fanfare and sold-out sales when it was first introduced in August. Customers waited hours in line, backing up drive-throughs, and even threatened restaurant employees amid the mania over the fast-food meal.

Police asked anyone with information about McClain’s whereabouts to contact them at 301-772-4925.

